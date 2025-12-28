What Causes The 6.0 Power Stroke Diesel's Distinctive Whistle

The source of the 2003 6.0 Power Stroke whistle lies with its original turbine wheel. Its turbocharger used a large 10-bladed turbine wheel that produced a whistle that could be considered as ear-piercing, The design changed in 2004, leaving subsequent Power Strokes without the whistle, and Ford discontinued the 6.0 engine entirely in Super Duty pickups following its 2007 model year.

Reliability problems associated with the 6.0 Power Stroke, built by Navistar, were a main driver behind Ford ditching Navistar and bringing Power Stroke production inhouse. While that reaction may appear extreme, it's worth noting that the 6.0-liter Power Stroke is among the worst engines ever put into a car, according to our readers.

On the other hand, the Navistar International 7.3-liter diesel that came before the 6.0 Power Stroke is praised for its reliability. However, as stricter diesel emissions standards loomed on the horizon, Ford and Navistar made the decision to update the Power Stroke for 2003. And thus, the 2003 6.0 Power Stroke made its way into our hands — along with its distinctive whistle.