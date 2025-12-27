The Toyota MR2 Once Got A Sequential Manual Transmission That Made It Slower

The third-generation Toyota MR2, which launched in 1999, had all the ingredients to be called a baby Ferrari: a mid-engine layout, rear-wheel drive, and a sporty exterior. Another aspect that added to that comparison is the sequential manual gearbox (also called the SMT) that was offered on the MR2 — something previously seen in cars like the Ferrari 360. But, unlike the Ferrari, this wasn't a fast-shifting transmission. In fact, it was slower than the regular manual gearbox. Road tests from that period show that the non-sequential offering completed the 0–60 mph sprint in 7 seconds. The sequential took an additional 1.7 seconds to reach the same speed, while the quarter-mile was 1.2 seconds slower.

Toyota seemingly kept durability and reliability in mind when developing the transmission. Launches and shifts are slow, particularly upshifts, but downshifts are smooth and seamless. Shifts could be made either using the buttons behind the steering wheel — unlike the commonly-used paddles — or via the floor-mounted gear lever. The transmission did away with a clutch pedal, instead relying on a hydraulic actuator and sensors to determine when the driver wanted to change gears and to engage or disengage the clutch, similar to how AMTs function.

The SMT on the MR2 has been criticized by some Toyota master technicians as unnecessarily complicated and not very reliable. It was initially launched with a five-speed SMT gearbox, while a six-speed variant was introduced later — which some claim was slightly more reliable than the five-speed unit.