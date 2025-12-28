These US States Have The Worst Drivers, According To A New Study

In December 2025, LendingTree released a study ranking states with the worst drivers, evaluating several categories ranging from speeding to accidents per 1,000 drivers. The data was pretty comprehensive and revealed some surprising findings.

But we're left wondering, isn't there enough division between red states and blue states without competing for who has the worst drivers? Oh, it's not a contest? Well, someone should have told North Dakota, which shows up as the state with the worst drivers in almost every category with an alarming number of incidents, speeders, and DUIs.

Other offenders include New Jersey — which also made Consumer Affairs' list as one of the states with the most aggressive drivers. New Jersey not only has more accidents per 1,000 drivers than other states, but it also leads the nation by a wide margin. Rhode Island, California, Maine, and Massachusetts round out the list of states when it comes to accidents. Utah crops up in the top 10 worst states in multiple categories, as does California, which is probably not a surprise to anyone who has had to drive in Los Angeles. But North Dakota steals the show when it comes to bad drivers.