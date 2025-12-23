British Family Accused Of Smuggling Dead Body Onto Flight By Claiming Grandma Was 'Just Tired'

We don't like to think about it, but one of the unfortunate realities of flying is that, sometimes, people die mid-flight. It's just a law of large numbers thing. In fact, it happens often enough that every airline has policies in place for dealing with it when it happens. That said, unless we're talking about bodies being shipped home for funerals, airlines strongly prefer it if everyone is at least alive when they board their flight. You'd think I wouldn't have to say that, and yet, the Daily Mail reports a British family allegedly just got caught breaking that one simple rule.

The good news is, they didn't carve Grandma up and try to smuggle her into the country in their carry-ons. I'm not going to pretend that what they're accused of doing wasn't morbid, but at least it wasn't that morbid. No, they simply (allegedly) stuck the 89-year-old woman's corpse in a wheelchair, pretended she was still alive, and tried to explain her deadness away by telling the easyJet crew she was "just tired." So think "Weekend at Bernie's" more than "Reacher." Still icky, just not that icky.

What's especially crazy about this story, though, is that they didn't just get the woman's (alleged) corpse onto the plane. They actually managed to (allegedly) keep up the ruse long enough for the plane to begin taxiing down the runway. Unfortunately for the family, right before the plane took off, the flight crew realized she was actually dead and insisted the plane return to the gate to offload the dead body. You know, like you'd hope they'd do in a situation like that.