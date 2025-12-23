Is Switching To A K&N Cold Air Intake Worth It?

An engine intake draws air from outside the vehicle and funnels it into the engine. The air mixes with the fuel and is then ignited by the spark plugs (or compressed until ignition occurs in the case of a diesel engine). Combustion happens, which is what makes an engine do what it does. Thermodynamics tells us that colder air is denser. Denser air makes combustion more efficient. That's why at lower altitudes, engines make more horsepower than at higher altitudes, where the air isn't as dense.

A cold-air intake moves the intake farther away from the engine, where the air is cooler, and funnels that air into the intake system. A filter still keeps particulates out, but those filters are often engineered to improve overall airflow.

Your stock intake can be more restrictive, but it generally works perfectly fine for normal driving. That said, one benefit of stock intakes is that they are often better protected from the elements than cold-air versions. A cold-air intake, if its positioned too close to the ground, may suck in some water. If it sucks in too much water, you may hydrolock the engine. That is one of the several cons of installing a cold-air intake.

For many, though, the risk is worth the reward. A K&N cold-air intake with its high-flow air filter can add up to 25 horsepower and 12 pound-feet of torque. Those are real-world benefits you'll likely be able to feel.