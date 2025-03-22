Ford, Bring Back The Flex As An EV, Please, We're Begging You

The Ford Flex didn't necessarily need to exist, and yet, the odd crossover/wagon/minivan stuck around for a full decade before finally being sent to the big Costco parking lot in the sky. And while it might not have ever been as cool as the Mustang, it was ridiculously practical while also being quicker than you'd expect, even if you didn't spring for the turbocharged engine. Sure, the build quality wasn't the best, but the stuff that really needed to work still worked, and the people who owned them loved them. So I say it's high time Ford brings it back as an EV.

Ford doesn't really need another gas or hybrid crossover in its lineup, but if it brought back the Flex with an electric powertrain, you'd have a cool van/SUV to draw in the families looking for three-row EVs. You'd also have a direct competitor for the Volkswagen ID Buzz, which probably won't be the fastest-moving vehicle on any given car lot, but the nostalgia factor at least gets people paying attention. Ford probably shouldn't go fully retro with the new Flex design, but the first one definitely referenced some older designs, and with a fresh look, I'd be willing to bet it would be pretty cool.