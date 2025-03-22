Ford, Bring Back The Flex As An EV, Please, We're Begging You
The Ford Flex didn't necessarily need to exist, and yet, the odd crossover/wagon/minivan stuck around for a full decade before finally being sent to the big Costco parking lot in the sky. And while it might not have ever been as cool as the Mustang, it was ridiculously practical while also being quicker than you'd expect, even if you didn't spring for the turbocharged engine. Sure, the build quality wasn't the best, but the stuff that really needed to work still worked, and the people who owned them loved them. So I say it's high time Ford brings it back as an EV.
Ford doesn't really need another gas or hybrid crossover in its lineup, but if it brought back the Flex with an electric powertrain, you'd have a cool van/SUV to draw in the families looking for three-row EVs. You'd also have a direct competitor for the Volkswagen ID Buzz, which probably won't be the fastest-moving vehicle on any given car lot, but the nostalgia factor at least gets people paying attention. Ford probably shouldn't go fully retro with the new Flex design, but the first one definitely referenced some older designs, and with a fresh look, I'd be willing to bet it would be pretty cool.
Ford Flex EV when?
And if Ford builds the electric Flex here in the U.S., it should also be able to undercut the ID.Buzz on price, even if it also offered a higher-quality interior. Would it outsell the Explorer? Absolutely not. Would it still be a breakout success? Well, if auto journalists love the idea, and we do, that's probably not the best sign. At the same time, there's so little competition in the three-row EV space, an electric Flex with good range and fast charging would have a better chance at cornering the non-luxury market than you might think.
It would probably still be a challenge to get the bean counters on board, but come on, Ford. You found a way to justify building the Flex before. Surely, you can find a way to justify bringing it back as an EV. And sure, the market will probably be more competitive in another four years when it finally goes on sale, but the faster you start development, the faster you'll be able to get it to production. You know, unless you're already working on this exact idea, and I'm just six months ahead of the official announcement. Either way, I'm still going to take credit if it ever happens, but come on. You know it would be cool.