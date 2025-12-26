These US States Will Fine You For Driving With Snow On Your Car
Look, we've all been there. It's freezing out, your fingers are numb, and you've already shoveled the driveway. Getting that last bit of snow off your car is the cold weather version of returning the shopping cart: small effort, obvious benefits, and somehow something people don't do. But as it turns out, leaving that "snow-hawk" on your car is much more than a sign of laziness. In many states, it's actually illegal.
Realistically, clearing the snow off your car — one of the unbreakable rules of winter driving — is not only about self-preservation, but also good manners. Like so many things, some bad apples spoiled the bunch and the law had to step in. And a handful of states — New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania — have enacted "affirmative duty" statutes. These laws mention ensuring the cars are cleaned before ever hitting the streets. It's a preventative approach, meaning no damage has to be done and no one has to be hit; merely rolling down the road with a snow-covered car is enough to get you a citation.
Just because these select few states specifically call it out doesn't mean others don't care. In some states, cops can rely on unsecured-load or obstructed-view laws to punish folks who look like they're driving around in an igloo. So before you convince yourself that "the highway will take care of it," consider whether saving five minutes is worth a hefty fine — or worse, causing an accident.
The hard no
If you live in the Northeast corridor, the laws are particularly strict, often due to tragic events. New Hampshire was one of the first states with a law on the books — Jessica's Law, which came about after a 9-foot piece of ice flew off a tractor trailer, hitting a box truck that then veered into another vehicle, killing Jessica Smith. Violations come with more than just a fine of at least $250 — filed under negligent driving, they can come with points against your license as well.
Pennsylvania followed with Christine's Law, closing a loophole that previously only allowed police to cite drivers after snow or ice had already flown off and hurt someone. Now Pennsylvania drivers have a clearcut mandate to clear their vehicles within 24 hours of a storm ending. The intent is solid, but the 24-hour rule assumes snow behaves on a schedule. In the real world, it freezes, hardens, and becomes more dangerous the longer it sits — meaning the law technically allows the exact condition it's trying to prevent, as long as it's under 24 hours.
New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are equally strict. New Jersey's statute covers all exposed surfaces and fines can jump up to $1,500 for commercial vehicles if flying debris causes damage. So if you're planning a winter road trip, make sure you have a sturdy scraper along with the right winter tires, because "I didn't know" isn't going to fly in court.
Still no, but not as strict
Just because you aren't in the Northeast doesn't mean you're immune. Several states can use catch-all laws to help police the issue. Ohio pulls out the "unsafe vehicle" card. Illinois, Alaska, Georgia, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and Kansas, on the other hand, use an obstruction statute to cite drivers if any snow from their roof slides into the view of the windshield, usually under braking — an absolute rookie mistake. Michigan has similar obstruction laws but also adds a bit about "depositing" snow, ice or slush onto a roadway. Tennessee will slap you with a misdemeanor reckless driving charge for snow or ice covering the driver's view.
Oddly, Maine exempts any vehicle over 10,000 pounds citing the dangers of truckers climbing up their rigs — I would imagine the family of Jessica Smith would have something to say about that. That brings up the massive headache for truckers, though. There is a conflict between laws telling them to clean the roof off while the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is telling them not to fall off a 13-foot trailer. New Jersey does offer a defense if a trucker is driving toward a place with equipment to remove the snow and ice, as long as they haven't already passed such a place.
The bottom line? Snow on your car isn't just weather remnants, it's your responsibility. Do us all a favor: get yourself a good snow brush and remove the snow before you leave home.