These US States Will Fine You For Driving With Snow On Your Car

Look, we've all been there. It's freezing out, your fingers are numb, and you've already shoveled the driveway. Getting that last bit of snow off your car is the cold weather version of returning the shopping cart: small effort, obvious benefits, and somehow something people don't do. But as it turns out, leaving that "snow-hawk" on your car is much more than a sign of laziness. In many states, it's actually illegal.

Realistically, clearing the snow off your car — one of the unbreakable rules of winter driving — is not only about self-preservation, but also good manners. Like so many things, some bad apples spoiled the bunch and the law had to step in. And a handful of states — New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania — have enacted "affirmative duty" statutes. These laws mention ensuring the cars are cleaned before ever hitting the streets. It's a preventative approach, meaning no damage has to be done and no one has to be hit; merely rolling down the road with a snow-covered car is enough to get you a citation.

Just because these select few states specifically call it out doesn't mean others don't care. In some states, cops can rely on unsecured-load or obstructed-view laws to punish folks who look like they're driving around in an igloo. So before you convince yourself that "the highway will take care of it," consider whether saving five minutes is worth a hefty fine — or worse, causing an accident.