At $28,000, Is This 1993 Range Rover County A Bargain Bit Of 'Automotive History'?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Range Rover County claims it to be "the original luxury SUV that defined an era." It's in jaw-dropping condition for its age, but will we find its price equally eye-popping?

Walking down the gas-lit streets of nineteenth-century Paris, Joseph Pujol most likely passed his Parisian neighbors relatively unrecognized and unnoticed. On the stage at the Moulin Rouge, however, where he went by the name Le Pétomane, or "fart maniac," he delighted audiences with his amazing ability to form tunes, make whistles, and extinguish candles through the unique effort of sucking air in and blowing it out of his butt. What a time it must have been to be alive.

Much like Monsieur Pujol, the 1997 BMW 318ti we looked at yesterday maintains a secret hidden from those not in the know until the time comes to exploit it. The secret is that the milquetoast 1.9-liter four installed under the hood at the factory was, at some point, replaced with a vastly more powerful 3.2-liter S52 straight-six, making the car much more hairy-chested than one might imagine at a casual glance. Nice as that hidden gem might be, it proved no secret that the vast majority of you felt it unworthy of its $22,990 asking price. That was made abundantly clear in the 90% 'No Dice' loss the Bimmer suffered.