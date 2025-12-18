At $22,990, Is This Secret-Packing 1997 BMW 318ti A Blatant Bargain?

Today's 1997 318ti is one of the cars that found a buyer here in the States. In fact, according to the information provided in the ad, it has had eight owners so far in its life. That life must have been pretty eventful, too, as this E36 Compact has a few surprises up its sleeves.

Some of what's going on is telegraphed by the M Sport bumpers, sideview mirrors, and Style 22 double-spoke alloys, which give the car added aggression in the looks department. It's what's under the hood and in the cabin, however, that really gives away the game. Instead of the expected (and badge-promoting) 1.9-liter M44 four-cylinder with just 138 horsepower to its name, this Compact has had a 3152cc S52 straight six crammed between its strut towers. Out of the box, that has over 100 more ponies in its corral, plus 100 more pound-feet of torque. For the pedantic, that's 249 horses and 236 ft-lbs of twist from the six.

That extra oomph should really test the limits of the Compact's simple rear suspension, but how much fun would it be to proctor that test? Nothing is standing in the way of that fun, either, as the car is equipped with a ZF five-speed between the hot six and the terrified rear diff.