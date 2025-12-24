If You Hear A Fire Truck Honk Three Times, This Is What It Means

Out in the real world, though, a lot of other factors can also come into play when you're trying to warn folks. For instance, we have to consider the inverse square law: It basically says that a siren's volume falls by 6 dB every time you double your distance from the source. Using some math from Fire Apparatus Magazine, that ends up limiting the effective range of a 110-dB siren to about 80 feet; drivers in cars farther from the siren may not be able to hear it.

Here's how that can play out in one of the more dangerous real-world situations, where a firetruck and another vehicle are each approaching a 90-degree intersection at the same time: The typical driver in a car moving at 45 mph takes roughly 195 feet to come to a stop, which includes the time it takes to recognize the siren sound and then engage the brakes. But if that driver only hears the siren at a distance of 80 feet, stopping before the intersection is going to be virtually impossible.

Nor can you just make the sirens louder. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has its own rules in place to protect firefighters' hearing. And keep in mind there are plenty of agencies and associations getting in on the action when it comes to overseeing firefighters and their equipment.