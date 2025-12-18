These Are Your Favorite Automotive Fun Facts

Oh boy. I have a massive list of completely useless automotive facts I picked up here, there and everywhere. Some of my favourites:

Alpina uses 20 spoke wheels because it meant they didn't have to alter the wheel designs between 4 and 5 stud lug patterns (20 is divisible by both 4 and 5)

The Dallara Stradale takes its tail lights from the Audi Q7 (4M), but instead of taking the main units it uses the auxillary units in the bumper that activate when the tailgate is opened on the Q7

Multiple Daewoo models were rejected designs for Fiat or Jaguar

The headlights for the Dodge Viper Mk1 were originally meant for the BMW Z1

The first car to have Apple CarPlay was the Ferrari FF

Ultimate Green on the Ford Focus RS Mk2 is named after BP Ultimate who were sponsoring the Focus WRC at the time

Hyundais have four dots on the steering wheel because that's the letter H in morse code

The Lamborghini Reventón was offered with the gated manual from the Murciélago, but ALL coupé AND roadster buyers opted for the e-gear, meaning there isn't a single factory gated manual Reventón

There's a Nissan Juke Nismo RS that is based on the Mk4 Renault Clio RS, with the key difference being that the Juke was offered with a manual gearbox and the Clio wasn't

The 1998 Peugeot 206 is still being produced in Iran today

The Subaru Impreza 22B takes its name from '555' in hexadecimal code, a nod to the tobacco brand 555 that sponsored Colin McRae during his time at Subaru

I could go on :D