What's Your Favorite Automotive Fun Fact?

Cars have changed the world, and there are so many interesting things about the companies who make them that it sometimes becomes hard to keep track. Like how a lawsuit spearheaded by the Dodge Brothers against the Ford Motor Company set the precedent that corporations exist mainly to create profit for its shareholders.

Then again, cars themselves also have many quirks in their history, such as a story Senior Editor Daniel Golson described in Slack about the Bugatti Veyron's grille. The mesh was originally going to be made out of aluminum, but birds kept rocketing through the grille when the car hit its top speed of 250 miles per hour, damaging radiators. So the company switched to titanium for production to prevent more devastating bird strikes.

The last 140 years of automotive know-how is filled with such quirks and oddities. For today's question, I want to know what surprising tale is your favorite?