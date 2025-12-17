At $4,950, Would You Say 'Action' To This Movie Car Collection 1977 Ford Transit Pickup?

Ford has long dominated the pickup truck market here in the U.S. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Transit is a model that took that game to Europe. Now it's here, and we'll have to see how game we are about its asking price.

There are certain realities that, while frustratingly disappointing, simply must be accepted. Not everyone enjoys being on the receiving end of a 'pull my finger' joke, regardless of how funny it might be to anyone with a normal sense of humor. In a dissimilar vein, but equally maddening, is the fact that many desirable cars have seen their asking prices rise as though some sort of evil cabal is driving the market with the singular goal of denying us our due in fun and impressing the neighbors.

The 2000 Honda Civic Si EM1 we looked at yesterday is a prime example of this frustration. Sure, we all would love to have a light and lithe little coupe like that, but at $23,000, it was well out of the range of consideration for any but the most ardent and flush among us. That frustration quickly led to it falling in an overwhelming 91% 'No Dice' loss.