Why The B2 Stealth Bomber Had Trouble Flying In The Rain

For a certain generation of aviation nerds, the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit bomber is an icon of bedroom-wall posters. A flying wing design with a price tag that makes a Pagani look like a drop in the bucket. In a 1997 report, the program's total cost per unit is listed at over $2 billion per aircraft. At that price, it seems like this thing would be able to do darn near anything. So how does a technological masterpiece like the Spirit get thwarted by some rain?

This plane hated water like a cat, and the problem was twofold. The first issue was the sturdiness of its radar-evading skin, which was designed to strategically absorb and deflect radar but was susceptible to environmental erosion — water being one of its biggest opponents. The second is a design that let water collect in various compartments, ducts, and valves. This led to the 2008 crash of the B-2 called The Spirit Of Kansas, which grimly highlighted the aircraft's aversion to the most abundant thing on Earth.

To give some perspective on how sensitive the B-2 was, a study by the U.S. General Accounting Office (GAO) showed that the B-2 would have been mission-capable 66% of the time but actually flew only 26% of the time due to issues with low-observable skin.