Driver Of Massive Snow-Covered Pickup Hits 67-Year-Old Pedestrian While Making Right Turn

Trucks are too tall. Drivers are bad about clearing snow off their cars. Right turns across crosswalks are inherently dangerous. Last week, those three factors came together in Chicago, and they put a 67-year-old woman in the hospital after a 39-year-old man hit her in a crosswalk according to NBC 5 Chicago. Video from across the street shows a woman waiting at the corner of Belmont Avenue and North Pulaski Avenue with her bags, then stepping into the crosswalk once she's given the walk sign — only for the driver in the lumbering red Ford to, without pause, mow her down.

That surveillance footage is embedded below, within a local Fox affiliate report that cuts around the actual impact of the woman hitting the ground. The woman's head barely crests the hood of the massive pickup, and that's before accounting for the driver's impaired visibility from all the snow piled up on the hood — it's no wonder he didn't see her while making his right turn across her crosswalk. The only question is why any of the factors that led this woman to be hospitalized — let alone all of them — are still realities pedestrians have to face in 2025.