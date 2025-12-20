Here's How Much A 2020 Nissan Leaf Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Nissan Leaf ushered in the industry's first mass market EV, debuting in 2010 with a 107 hp electric motor that was estimated by the EPA to deliver 73 miles of electric-only driving range. The synchronous electric motor uses a 24 kWh battery pack mounted under the vehicle floor. Fast-forward to 2025 and not only has it received a range of updates that have improved its performance, but it is more attractive and much better-equipped than before.

This is especially true with the arrival of the new third-generation model for 2026. Compared to the first-gen model, the Nissan Leaf EV now gets a much larger 75 kWh lithium-ion battery, resulting in a significant power increase to 214 horsepower (though the entry-level S trim features a 52 kWh battery with 174 hp). The 2026 Nissan Leaf also gets 303 miles of range from a full charge, which is a massive improvement over the first-gen Leaf. However, the gap between the current and second-gen models, such as the 2020 Nissan Leaf, is smaller. The latter achieves up to 226 miles — and its 214 hp matches that of the 2026 version.

But there's more than just horsepower to contemplate, and the new model remains a tempting proposition overall. If you currently own a 2020 Nissan Leaf and are considering an upgrade, you might be wondering how much value you have left on your EV. Sadly, according to CarEdge data, this model is one of the worst performing cars for value retention, losing around 66% after five years of typical ownership. If you bought this car new and are looking to sell after five years, you would only get back about 34% of its purchase price.