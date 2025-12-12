These On-Screen Automotive Mistakes Annoy Our Readers The Most

Sometimes it's hard for us car people to fully immerse ourselves in a movie or TV show, because we're too busy noticing all of the little vehicular mistakes that either weren't caught or weren't cared about. Sometimes too new of a car is shown on screen, sometimes an automatic is shifted like a manual, sometimes the wrong engine sound is played. This led me to my question from earlier this week, where I asked our wonderful audience what on-screen automotive mistake annoys them the most.

My example was from the fantastic Casablanca chase scene in "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation" that features the then-new BMW F80 M3. Tom Cruise yeets the M3 down a long, dramatic flight of stairs, and for the stunt the Bimmer was clearly fitted with smaller base wheels than the 19s the M3 came with. It's a glaring mistake, the sort of thing that isn't really that big of a deal but bothers me every time nonetheless. Unsurprisingly, our audience had lots of examples of on-screen automotive mistakes that annoy them, so I've rounded up my favorite answers for your reading and viewing pleasure.