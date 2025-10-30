Some Subarus Still Come With Spare Tires – But Only These Models

As you probably know, we're not heaping praises on Subaru or any automaker for making the spare tire an afterthought, but it seems change is on the horizon since the US Senate revoked California's waiver to set its own emission standards, which essentially means our beloved, gas-guzzling V8 engines are back from the dead. Hopefully, the spare tire returns with it, but let's not get ahead of ourselves here.

As for other new Subarus, buyers either get a donut spare or a tire repair kit, depending on the model and trim variant. For instance, the Subaru WRX, BRZ, Impreza, some Crosstrek Hybrid models, and Solterra EV all get tire repair kits. It doesn't include a spare, but it does come with a bottle of sealant and a handy inflator. These repair kits are an awesome quick-fix to a flat, but there are downsides.

Inflator kits are practically useless if the puncture is larger than 4mm or if the hole is on the sidewall, and they won't work if the tire has separated from the rim. What's worse, you'll most likely need to replace the tire after messing up its innards with sealant, which instigates a chemical reaction with the rubber and is almost impossible to clean out. Furthermore, you need to buy a new bottle of sealant after the repair, since most inflator kits only contain enough fluid for a single flat.