California Will Likely Run Out Of License Plate Numbers This Year

The state of California is synonymous with car culture; it had nearly 13.2 million registered cars in 2023, the most of any state, and nearly twice as many as the number two state of Texas, which had a mere 7.4 million cars. Californians have a unique affinity for cars either by innate passion, or because those who don't live in the Bay Area are virtually forced to rely on cars to get us around thanks to the fragmented nightmare that is our public transportation system.

California has so many cars, in fact, that it is running out of unique alphanumeric combinations for its standard-issue, non-commercial-issue license plates faster than initially anticipated. That doesn't mean that California will suddenly stop issuing license plates or anything, in fact the solution is much less exciting than you may hope — the state will soon shuffle its license plate recipe up a bit. Currently, license plates have one number followed by three letters followed by three numbers. The new recipe will be three numbers followed by three letters followed by one number.