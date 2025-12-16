Ford Says Owners Shouldn't Drive Their New Mustang GTD For A Month: Here's Why

Getting ahold of the most expensive street-legal Mustang is a privilege reserved for the lucky few. Even if you did manage to apply and secure a GTD after jumping through all the hoops and Ford's crazy allocation process, you may still have to wait a bit before you drive this track weapon on the road — 30 days, to be specific.

You can still drive it anyway, but Ford recommends against it. Surprisingly, the reason isn't recall-related, as many may assume, but rather its paint. Ford has advised Mustang GTD owners to wait 30 days for the paint to fully cure and gas out.

It's not uncommon to see exotics getting paint-protection-films or PPF applied as soon as owners take delivery, and most GTD buyers will likely follow the same route. The last thing you want is to drive your $325,000 Ford Mustang GTD through a hailstorm and damage its paint.

However, Ford is keen to point out that the wait before PPF is necessary, due to the Mustang GTD's extensive use of carbon fiber, as the traditional curing process that works with steel and aluminum can't be performed on the GTD at the factory.