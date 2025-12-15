Why Preconditioning Your Electric Car In Winter Is About More Than Just A Warm Cabin

Electric propulsion comes with its fair share of pros and cons. While range anxiety has solutions, as do concerns about charging infrastructure, something else that worries many EV owners is how the driving range is affected when it's cold and wintery.

Not everyone lives in an area suitable for optimal battery output. Extreme weather can take a toll on the power pack, with studies showing up to a 33% drop in EV driving range during winter weather conditions. A significant push forward in terms of battery health and performance came with the introduction of preconditioning, a quality-of-life feature that's fairly common on most modern EVs, like the polarizing 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6. However, while owners often associate preconditioning with merely warming up the cabin, there's more to it than meets the eye. Put simply, preconditioning is the process of bringing the battery to its ideal temperature range. Not only do you get a cozy interior, but it also ensures that your EV performs properly.

Drivers living in cold climates can benefit from the feature, as it enables the battery pack to operate more efficiently. However, it works the other way around, too — if you live in a hotter climate, the built-in system cools down the battery to enable peak performance.