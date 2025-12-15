Here's How Much A 2020 Mazda Miata Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is popular for a reason. It's one of the best driver's cars in the world, and it continues to attract buyers with a well-judged chassis that serves up pleasant handling on the road. That's matched with a peppy, rev-happy Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder that sends 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, all thanks to a standard six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic. Its 0-60 time is impressive, too, with the quickest versions of the car able to achieve the feat in 5.5 seconds.

Add in the fact that it's known to be reliable and cheap to fix, and the Miata's appeal among used car buyers becomes more evident. This shows in the way it maintains an impressively high resale value. Take the 2020 Mazda Miata. Kelly Blue Book data reveals it has kept around 64% of its value after five years of typical ownership. That's about the same as a new Miata value retention according to iSeeCars estimates, which makes the MX-5 Miata the least depreciating Mazda vehicle ahead of the CX-3, Mazda3, and Mazda CX-30 — with the latter model ranking among the best new cars that provide most bang for your buck.