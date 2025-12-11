Alleged Thief Liked A Car So Much He Stole It Again

Many of us have that "one that got away," a car we once owned that we later wish we hadn't gotten rid of (mine is a B13 Nissan Sentra SE-R). It seems that auto thieves may have similar regrets at times. The Hartford Courant reports that a previously stolen and recovered vehicle was stolen and recovered again, less than two weeks later.

According to the Waterbury Police Department, the victim was originally carjacked at her home on November 23. The perpetrator allegedly followed her home, pushed her, took her key fob, and stole the vehicle, a 2015 Honda Civic. Police soon recovered the car and returned it to the owner, but not the key fob. On December 3, the Civic was stolen again. It only took the police an hour to track it down this time, and they arrested Aaron Rodriguez De Los Santos at the gas station where he had stopped. Drugs were found in the car this time, leading to charges not only of larceny of a motor vehicle (first offense) but also two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Charges for the original theft are still pending.