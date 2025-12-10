A Neglected DB5 Was Left In A Driveway For 45 Years, And Now It's Worth Over $1 Million

It can happen to the best of us. We work hard to get our dream car, enjoy it for a while, but then life happens, and other things take priority, while the formerly prized possession gets neglected. That's what happened to a man from Mold, Flintshire (which is the most British name for a town ever) named John Williams, except his car wasn't a run-of-the-mill Miata, but a 1965 Aston Martin DB5, the car made famous by a certain British secret agent (or was that a British pop singer?) Nearly 50 years after he parked it, Aston Martin Works has completed a three-year restoration that has brought the car back to like-new condition, an impressive accomplishment considering the car's condition when the restoration began.

Williams bought the car in 1973 for just £900 (about $20,000 today). It was his daily driver for four years, according to Aston Martin. Whether Williams knew it at the time he bought it or not, this car is one of only 39 DB5s equipped with the upgraded Vantage engine with Weber carburetors, right-hand drive, and Silver Birch paint. He parked it in 1977 to take a job in the Middle East, and it has sat ever since. Its condition deteriorated significantly over the years, not helped by the neighborhood kids playing on top of it. Williams got several offers to buy it over the years, but always declined, probably saying the classy British equivalent of, "No lowballers, I know what I've got."