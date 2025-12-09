These Are Your Grievances With The Auto Industry Today

I feel like I could write a "Ninety Five Theses" and nail it to the doors of every Auto manufacturer in the world, but I'll focus on one.

There has been, over the last decade and a half, an acceleration of the idea that only the top of the market matters for anything.

So, we have very few small, inexpensive cars but an absolute glut of expensive, over-featured, bloated and leather-lined luxury vehicles. Because these vehicles are more profitable, these vehicles are easier to sell and they look better on the lot, which in theory brings in more buyers.

And just like real estate in the pre-crash days of 2007, it looks like awesome times for manufacturers and the market is only ever going to go up up up and the good times are never going to end. But just like the real estate bubble, cracks are starting to appear. Prices are too high, monthly payments are insane and defaults are starting to increase. And when the bubble pops, you are going to be stuck with a lot full of 80k luxury trucks that no one can afford and that are going to have the same cache as an H3 Hummer had in 2009.

I'm pleading with you, auto manufacturers, enough. Take it down a notch, Start building smaller, less expensive vehicles before it's too late. Because if we have a crash in the next 3 years, your bailout is going to come with strings you are not going to like or maybe won't happen at all because angry peepaw thinks your trucks are woke. Get the balance right in your product lines.