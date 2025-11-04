670-HP Subaru Brataroo Is Travis Pastrana's New Gymkhana Vehicle, And Its Turbocharged Boxer Four Revs To 9,500 RPM
Gymkhana videos document some of the most exciting stunts, the most talented driving skills, and the coolest cars on the internet, and Hoonigan just debuted the next Gymkhana car at SEMA: the Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo. It's a truly unique 1978 Subaru BRAT that was built in partnership with Subaru and Vermont SportsCar, and features a literally firespitting 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder engine that produces 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque that is capable of revving above 9,500 rpm.
As you're likely to recall, Subaru partnered with Hoonigan on a previous Gymkhana video with the also supremely cool 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster. When Hoonigan first released teaser images of the Family Huckster, speculations ironically arose that it would be a Brat, but the Gymkhana franchise was Bratless. Until now, that is.
Beyond the car, Hoonigan shared some teasers of what to expect from the next video. It will take place in Australia, the land that coined the term hoon, and it sounds like the Brataroo will put through its paces, to say the least.
The baddest Brat
The Brataroo 9500 Turbo is sure to prove itself as a remarkable machine, sending those 670 horsepower to all four wheels via a six-speed sequential SADEV gearbox. Outside, it's saddled with the most advanced active aerodynamics of any Gymkhana car to date, with front fender louvers that are fully adjustable to keep the car glued to the road when needed, and to keep the nose airborne should Travis Pastrana happen to catch some air somewhere along the way. There are two interchangeable rear wing designs, one for maximum downforce in high-speed driving scenarios, and the other smaller wing for less aerodynamically demanding endeavors such as roasting some tires in a parking lot.
"This BRAT's unhinged – in the best way possible," said Pastrana. "It's got the soul of a vintage Subaru with the tech to do things no Gymkhana car has ever done. Every part of it is designed to take abuse, fly big, and come back for more. It's hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we've ever built."
The entire body is made of carbon fiber, and it covers a VSC-engineered chassis and roll cage built to WRC standards. The exaggerated proportions of the Brataroo were penned by Khyzyl Saleem, who also goes by The Kyza, and it's completed by '70s-inspired graphic package that features kangaroos giving thumbs-ups. The interior continues the retro vibe with a restored OEM radio, as well as a period-correct CB radio, and a plaid Dixxon Flannel interior. The next Gymkhana video, called "Aussie Shred," will premiere early in December on the Hoonigan YouTube channel.