670-HP Subaru Brataroo Is Travis Pastrana's New Gymkhana Vehicle, And Its Turbocharged Boxer Four Revs To 9,500 RPM

Gymkhana videos document some of the most exciting stunts, the most talented driving skills, and the coolest cars on the internet, and Hoonigan just debuted the next Gymkhana car at SEMA: the Subaru Brataroo 9500 Turbo. It's a truly unique 1978 Subaru BRAT that was built in partnership with Subaru and Vermont SportsCar, and features a literally firespitting 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer four-cylinder engine that produces 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque that is capable of revving above 9,500 rpm.

As you're likely to recall, Subaru partnered with Hoonigan on a previous Gymkhana video with the also supremely cool 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster. When Hoonigan first released teaser images of the Family Huckster, speculations ironically arose that it would be a Brat, but the Gymkhana franchise was Bratless. Until now, that is.

Hoonigan

Beyond the car, Hoonigan shared some teasers of what to expect from the next video. It will take place in Australia, the land that coined the term hoon, and it sounds like the Brataroo will put through its paces, to say the least.