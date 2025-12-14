LA's White Painted Streets Actually Serve A Cool Purpose

If you live in a major metropolitan area and have struggled with scorching temperatures in the summer, you're not alone. The heat reaches an average high of 84 degrees Fahrenheit in Los Angeles during its hottest month, which doesn't sound too uncomfortable. However, brick, concrete, and asphalt cover much of Southern California's urban jungle, and these materials soak in the sun's heat throughout the day, becoming hot to the touch in many cases. Often, you can even see the heat rising off the asphalt, giving off a strange visual effect and making roads look wet on hot days. This results in something referred to as the heat island effect, which can cause temperatures within a city to climb up to 7 degrees hotter than surrounding less populated areas.

To combat the heat island effect, city officials in Los Angeles have begun adding a special reflective coating on some of its roads, turning them from a dark shade into a white or gray color. Companies like CoolSeal, which is involved in the Cool Streets LA initiative, are set to add their unique sealcoat to 200 blocks within the city, promising to reduce street temperatures by as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit in some instances. While the move may sound ambitious, there are more reasons besides just comfort that are moving this project forward.