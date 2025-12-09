Subaru Might Build Its STI Concepts, But Only If You Beg For Them
Earlier this year, Subaru showed up to the Tokyo Auto Show with two surprise STI concepts. One, the Performance-B, a very near-production concept based on the current Impreza hatchback; the other, the Performance-E, a far-out electric hatch. New comments from Subaru suggest that the company could actually bring one or both of them to the market — provided all you little consumers out there grovel appropriately. Go on. Beg for it.
Australian outlet Drive spoke with Masaaki Kobayashi, Product General Manager for Subaru, who said that production version of both cars are very real possibilities:
"We want to offer the choice, that's the reason we showcased [two concepts] one as an ICE [internal combustion engine] and one as a BEV [battery electric vehicle]," Kobayashi-san said.
"This is the first time we [have] shown it to the public, so maybe we want to know what the customers think, maybe we get the feedback from the customers then we will think [about production versions]," Kobayashi-san said.
A way to gauge consumer interest
Much like letting the audience pick the victor of a Battle of the Bands through the volume of their applause, Subaru wants to use these concepts to judge interest in reviving the STI line. The more interest consumers show, the more likely Subaru is to actually build one of these cars; whichever model seems likely to sell more units will be the model that Subaru focuses its development dollars on. So, if you want the return of the boxer-powered STI hatch that we haven't seen in over a decade, you know what to do.
C'mon, don't you want a new STI? Subaru can see in your eyes how much you need this. Just be good little boys and girls, get on your knees, and plead for it. Let Subaru know how much you've wanted a new hot hatch, what you'd be willing to do in order to get one, and maybe the company will consider building you that STI you're yearning for. Go on, don't be shy.