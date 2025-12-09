Subaru Might Build Its STI Concepts, But Only If You Beg For Them

Earlier this year, Subaru showed up to the Tokyo Auto Show with two surprise STI concepts. One, the Performance-B, a very near-production concept based on the current Impreza hatchback; the other, the Performance-E, a far-out electric hatch. New comments from Subaru suggest that the company could actually bring one or both of them to the market — provided all you little consumers out there grovel appropriately. Go on. Beg for it.

Australian outlet Drive spoke with Masaaki Kobayashi, Product General Manager for Subaru, who said that production version of both cars are very real possibilities: