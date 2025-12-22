4 Driving Rules In The US That Can Get You A Ticket In Mexico

For most drivers in the U.S., the right turn on red (RTOR) regulation means being able to freely turn right through a red light after coming to a complete stop, but only if the turn is clear of pedestrians and any oncoming traffic. Although RTOR is somewhat restricted in places like New York City, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., most states allow it.

In Mexico, it's not as clear whether you can make a right turn on red. Some states allow it, but it's not common practice in the same way it is in the U.S. For example, in Sinaloa, RTOR is treated the same as in the U.S. In the state of Tamaulipas, RTOR is permitted only if there is a clear sign indicating it.

In Durango — the state, not the Dodge Durango that was recalled over a rear spoiler that can fly off — right turns on red are strictly prohibited. Since clear guidance on right turns on red in Mexican states is hard to find, the safest thing to do would be to just wait for a green light.