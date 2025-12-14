The Reason Max Verstappen Is Number 1 (And How F1 Drivers Get Their Numbers)

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has proudly sported the No. 1 on the front of his car for the last three seasons, having dominated Formula 1 in recent years. However, the Dutch racer will have to adopt a new number for the 2026 F1 season following McLaren driver Lando Norris's championship win, which Norris secured after edging out Verstappen by two points in the final round.

As the reigning champion, Verstappen is the only driver permitted to run the No 1. However, the champion may also choose not to use No. 1 and instead continue to run the permanent number they selected when they entered F1. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, for example, used the No. 1 just for one season — in 2009, when the rules still mandated that the winner use it. He opted to use No. 44 for his six other title wins, as using No.1 became optional. The number on an F1 driver's car has no effect on their grid position and is purely symbolic, with the No. 1 a badge of pride for the reigning world champion.

Other drivers on the grid, meanwhile, have to stick to the number that they originally used — a rule that came into effect in 2014. With Norris's win at the Abu Dhabi GP, which handed him his first drivers' title, he will now have the option to use No. 1. Verstappen, meanwhile, must revert to the number he raced with when he made his F1 debut, No. 33.