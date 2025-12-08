These New Cars Offer The Worst Value For Money, According To You
We all know cars are quite expensive right now. The average new car will now set you back over $50,000, which isn't ideal for anyone. That means there are plenty of terrible car values out there, and that idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know which car on sale today is the worst value. What car provides so little for the money it costs that you cannot wrap your head around why anyone could possibly buy one? How was a dealer salesman so slimy or good at his job that they were able to convince someone to buy that piece of crap?
I know. It's mind-boggling. But in any case, I'll stop yapping. How about you all drop down below and check out what new cars your fellow Jalops consider to be the worst values out there. If your car ended up on this list, I think it would be best if you headed down to the comments and explained yourself.
BMW XM
A car of many flaws, but the biggest one is the existence of X5 M – same performance, better comfort, better looks, half the price.
Submitted by: BartekGee
Volkswagen ID Buzz
It's a $70K + EV with inferior performance to EVs that cost $20k less. You're just paying a massive premium for nostalgia and getting nothing in terms of range and performance, not to mention it's often said that the interior materials are industrial at best.
Submitted by: FriscoFairlane
Tesla Cybertruck
Cybertruck of course. 6 figure purchase price, gets out performed by vehicles half the cost. Worse, you can't sell it or trade it in without giving it away... nobody wants a used Cybertruck. Buy F150, Ram 1500, Chevy Silverado, and they will do more for much less and have a much better resale value.
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy
Porsche 911 992.2
Put down the pitchforks and hear me out...
The base Porsche 911 now starts at $134,650 (including destination) before options for the 992.2 generation (let's just ignore the ADMs and allocation games that dealers are playing). Yes, that gets you legendary sports car with sublime handling and Porsche build quality, but it also only nets you 388 hp and a basic interior that wouldn't look out of place in a mid-trim level Mazda. Start adding options and you can very quickly approach $200k. Porsche has gone bonkers with its pricing the last few years, especially on the 911. It's a great car, but at that price it's just not a great value anymore.
Submitted by: Featherlite
Honda Prelude
Yes I'm still bitter about the price and power level. Really would have liked one for a daily driver. Toyota needs to step up and make a GR Prius.
Submitted by: RC350F
Ineos Grenadier
The Ineos Grenadier. 80k+ for a Land Rover knock off. If you're going to spend that much, just get a Land Rover Classic. About the same cost, but at least it's a real land rover.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
Mercedes-AMG GT coupe
The current AMG GT 2 door – yes, the car I adore, is...not the worst value per se, but definitely over priced for sure, however the worst value for the money in that model has to be the GT43. Also why they made the GT into a 4 door car with the same name is also stupid, so now I have to specify which variant I want, which is annoying.
But why on Earth is there a 4 banger version for the 2 door? And why on Europa, does it start at $106K? Are you dumb!? It has the same 0-60 as a stock Evo X MR that costed less than half it's price. It's the same thing that happened with the C63, only thank the lord Mercedes wasn't dumb enough to put that drivetrain in the GT63. But it is absolutely inexcusable to charge $106K for a mild hybrid 4 banger, especially when the CLE 53 exists which looks dam good in it's own right, and comes in a 3 liter inline 6 with mild hybrid for...76 Thousand dollars! The GT43 is still a pretty car, but a pretty car for posers. Mercedes...what are we doing? Consumers that bought that thing...what are you doing?
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan
All Toyotas
Unpopular opinion but I would say most new Toyota vehicles are way overpriced for what you get. A new Tacoma can run you up to 50 – 60 grand. That is what a full sized truck used to cost. Think about all that you could buy on the used market for the price. You could buy 2 Ford Maveriks for 30k. Is the Tacoma twice the truck? For what most people use it for no way.
Blockquote: Gerrit DeBoer
Nissan Z
currently, the Z. It's just a gussied up 370Z with false rarity and dealer markups that dont make sense because it isnt that desirable.
Submitted by: JaredofLondon
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus. It's an Audi, so there's that. Hardly anyone outside of your cult will know what it is, so there's that, too. At the end of the day it's a quarter million dollar station wagon for your kids to spill their juice boxes in the back seat.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
I was just in Palm Beach and the amount of Cullinan's there was downright baffling – and I had this exact thought of, what does a Cullinan do that is worth $300K more than a fully equipped Range Rover or Bentayga? And the only thing I could come up with is: Status. Those people there thrive on social hierarchy, and I suppose can justify the gargantuan price. To me, though – it's absurd.
If I had that level of money, I'd still be driving my old 4Runner or perhaps a similar era Landcruiser. Why care what the neighbors think unless they're paying my bills? To each their own.
Submitted by: sclass88