While the Avanti famously outlived its original manufacturer by decades, as evidenced by its round headlamp buckets, today's Nice Price or No Dice R2 is one of the first run Studebaker cars. It's a bit rough looking, but it is claimed to be mechanically refreshed. Let's see if we can overlook the aesthetics after viewing its price.

In the Shakespearean adaptation, "Ten Things I Hate About You," Larisa Oleynik's character, Bianca, explains her nuanced views on liking and loving, schooling her friend, Chastity, played by Gabrielle Union, saying, "There's a difference between like and love. Because I like my Skechers, but I love my Prada backpack." Slightly confused, Chastity replies, "But I love my Skechers," leading Bianca to retort, " That's because you don't have a Prada backpack."

A similar line of thinking could be applied to ownership of the 1994 Toyota Camry LE wagon we considered yesterday. Well-equipped and in decent shape, it should have years and miles of comfortable, trouble-free service ahead of it. That's enough to like, but could the car's $7,500 asking price instill a sense of love for the longroof seven-seater? Only time will tell. But with a 66% 'Nice Price' win under its belt, that Camry is off to a good start.