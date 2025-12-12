Why Your Car Windows Get That Nasty Haze On Them

Off-gassing — not to be confused with outgassing, which happens in scientific or factory environments — describes the release of chemicals, gases, and volatile organic compounds into the interior of a home or car under normal temperatures. During the manufacturing process, organic chemicals can get trapped in liquid or solid form and then be released as particulate matter and gases into the atmosphere.

Those gases are actually what you're breathing in when you take a whiff of that new car smell. Inhaling the scent means you're inhaling chemicals like toluene, benzene, and formaldehyde. Plus, there are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often referred to as "forever chemicals" because the components break down slowly over time. They can be found everywhere on the planet, so it's no surprise they're also in your car.

How do these chemicals end up there? Automakers decided that cars catching on fire were a bad thing, and some of these chemicals are used to make interior pieces fire-resistant. They are also used to help repel stains and water. Polybrominated diphenyl ethers, specifically, were the dominant chemicals used as flame retardants, but they were banned by the Stockholm Convention in 2019. However, there are several exemptions for automakers and suppliers, and the United States hasn't ratified the treaty and therefore isn't bound by it. That means you could still find these chemicals in new cars today.