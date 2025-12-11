Why X-Taping Race Car Headlights Used To Matter — And What Changed

An "X" taped to the headlight of a car does not foreshadow someone's death, like in "The Departed." But it does look tough. It looks purposeful. It looks like you don't care about the actual brightness of your lamps. You have ulterior motives.

Taping over headlamp lenses goes back to old-school motor racing, and no, it was not a fashion statement — though it seems to be among the cars-and-coffee crowd. Yeah, Steve, your Miata certainly needs its headlights protected from shattering. The irony, Steve, is they are pop-up headlamps. (Just wait until Steve hears about the actual practical reason French cars had yellow headlamps.)

Back in the day, racers taped over their lamps for a simple reason — glass. Until the late 1980s and the widespread use of composites, cars and motorcycles used sealed-beam headlights made of glass. As you've probably noticed if you've ever dropped a pint at a bar, glass is brittle. On a racetrack, an errant rock or a little "whoopsie" with a leading car — or worse, a barrier — would cause these sealed beams to shatter. Showering the asphalt with glass shards might not sound like the end of the world, but those shards could cut up tires, leading to something much worse. The tape was a mandatory safety protocol — a crude mechanism designed to hold the broken pieces together just long enough.