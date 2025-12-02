What's The Best Key Fob Design?
One of the best things about being an automotive enthusiast is the passion for the minutiae. Well, at least among fellow automotive enthusiasts, that is. Those folks who are not shackled by the blasted infatuation with the world of four-wheeled machines will go cross-eyed if you try to bore them with your opinions about automotive minutiae. Lucky for you, you're on Jalopnik where that sort of talk is not only acceptable but also encouraged. We're here for you, and we even have a great conversation starter for you to nerd out on; what is the best key fob design?
The word "best" may have different meanings to different people, but we want to know what you personally think is the best key fob design. Whether it's one that speaks to you or one that you believe is the most ergonomic and efficiently designed fob, we want to know about it. Sound off in the comments section below.
I think the best key fob design is Mini's circular key
If you've read my work before, you likely know two things about me: I'm 6-foot-8-inches tall, and I drive a 2017 Mini Cooper S Four-Door Hardtop. I don't know why Mini decided to design a circular key fob that includes about as much wasted space as it does usable space, but I'm glad it did. The key fob is distinctive and quirky, much like the cars themselves, and also much like Mini's cars, the key fob isn't particularly logical. And you know what? I don't care, because I like it.
The second-generation Minis required drivers to insert their round key fob into the dashboard and then press the start button a la BMW at the time, which never made much sense to me. Why would you invent a totally new system that still requires the same steps as the one it replaces? Thankfully third-generation Minis went fully keyless, so I just have to hop in and tap the start/stop toggle and I'm on my gay way. But that's enough about me, we want to hear your opinion! What do you think is the best key fob design?