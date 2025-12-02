What's The Best Key Fob Design?

One of the best things about being an automotive enthusiast is the passion for the minutiae. Well, at least among fellow automotive enthusiasts, that is. Those folks who are not shackled by the blasted infatuation with the world of four-wheeled machines will go cross-eyed if you try to bore them with your opinions about automotive minutiae. Lucky for you, you're on Jalopnik where that sort of talk is not only acceptable but also encouraged. We're here for you, and we even have a great conversation starter for you to nerd out on; what is the best key fob design?

The word "best" may have different meanings to different people, but we want to know what you personally think is the best key fob design. Whether it's one that speaks to you or one that you believe is the most ergonomic and efficiently designed fob, we want to know about it. Sound off in the comments section below.