At $7,500, Is This 1994 Toyota Camry Wagon A Legendary Deal?

Toyota's Camry is famous for being unflappable, if deathly dull. Today's Nice Price of No Dice '94 is a three-row wagon edition, making it one of the most interesting Camry models Toyota has ever offered. Let's see if its price tag earns our attention.

Ford first offered a GT performance and trim package on the Mustang in 1965. That was the pony car's first full year run, having been introduced in April of the previous year, and it saw several minor updates to the model, in addition to the new hairier-chested GT option, which cost a whopping $165. A GT option remained part of the Mustang scene until 1970, after which it was muscled out of the way by the Mach 1 and BOSS 302 models. As we all know, the less said about most Mustangs of the 1970s, the better, but when performance returned to Ford's pony car lineup in the 1980s, so too did the GT name.

That history wasn't enough to inspire much love for the 1986 Ford Mustang GT convertible we lassoed yesterday. Although the ad claimed it was 98% restored, the images clearly indicated that the final 2% might pose challenges. That didn't bode well for the car's $14,000 asking price, and in fact, it ultimately fell in a decisive 84% 'No Dice' loss.