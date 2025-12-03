At $14,000, Is This 1986 Ford Mustang GT A Sly Deal?

Foxbody Mustangs like today's Nice Price or No Dice GT have long offered some of the best bang for your buck pony car fun to be found. Nowadays, stock models like this are getting harder to find. Let's see if this one's price makes it worth snapping up.

The Wrigley Company was founded in 1891, but became best known for its "Doublemint" gum—claimed to have double the flavor—that it introduced in 1914. Beginning in 1959, the company launched an advertising campaign featuring actual twins, dubbed the "Doublemint Twins," on TVs, in magazines, and on billboards nationwide. The first of these duos was Jayne and Joan Knoerzer, twin sisters from Hammond, Indiana. Identical twins, the Knoerzers were attempting to embark on a singing career when they were signed to be chewing gum spokes-twins. Wrigley leaned into their singing talent, having them cut a jingle called "Double Your Pleasure," which would become the brand's theme and, more broadly, a somewhat tawdry double entendre.

Speaking of double what's expected, that's exactly what most of you considered the $14,500 asking price of the 2005 Audi TT 3.2 Quattro we looked at yesterday. Taking into account that theme in the comments, it's of little surprise that the voting ended up in an overwhelming 80% 'No Dice' loss.