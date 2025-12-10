How To Clean And Restore A Sticky Steering Wheel

Perhaps one of the most annoying things a driver may have to deal with is a sticky steering wheel. In fact, the steering wheel is one of the dirtiest places in a car. This can be the result of oil and sweat from your hands, dirt buildup, or prolonged exposure to sunlight that has baked the wheel's material. However, a quick DIY cleanup can make the wheel feel cleaner and fresher, and you can do it with just a few tools and cleaning liquids. When it comes to cleaning your steering wheel, some of the supplies you may need include a brush, a light scrub pad, a few microfiber cloths, and an interior cleaner, or a leather cleaner if the wheel is wrapped in leather.

Before beginning the cleaning process, park the car in the shade, as the cleaner may evaporate if exposed to the sun. Next, gently pat the steering wheel with a brush to remove any dirt that's stuck to the surface. You'll have to be gentle, particularly if it's a leather or faux leather wheel, as harsh scrubbing may cause tears or scratches.

Then, spray the interior cleaner onto a microfiber cloth and wipe the wheel, using gentle, even strokes, without applying too much pressure. You may have to use a non-scratch scrub pad if the wheel has a lot of dirt, and remember to work in a circular motion. You can finish the process by using a clean microfiber cloth to wipe the wheel and remove any remaining residue. It's also recommended to use a vacuum cleaner to remove dirt and grime trapped in the gaps of the wheel. The wheel may still feel sticky at first, but it will feel normal once it dries.