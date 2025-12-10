How To Clean And Restore A Sticky Steering Wheel
Perhaps one of the most annoying things a driver may have to deal with is a sticky steering wheel. In fact, the steering wheel is one of the dirtiest places in a car. This can be the result of oil and sweat from your hands, dirt buildup, or prolonged exposure to sunlight that has baked the wheel's material. However, a quick DIY cleanup can make the wheel feel cleaner and fresher, and you can do it with just a few tools and cleaning liquids. When it comes to cleaning your steering wheel, some of the supplies you may need include a brush, a light scrub pad, a few microfiber cloths, and an interior cleaner, or a leather cleaner if the wheel is wrapped in leather.
Before beginning the cleaning process, park the car in the shade, as the cleaner may evaporate if exposed to the sun. Next, gently pat the steering wheel with a brush to remove any dirt that's stuck to the surface. You'll have to be gentle, particularly if it's a leather or faux leather wheel, as harsh scrubbing may cause tears or scratches.
Then, spray the interior cleaner onto a microfiber cloth and wipe the wheel, using gentle, even strokes, without applying too much pressure. You may have to use a non-scratch scrub pad if the wheel has a lot of dirt, and remember to work in a circular motion. You can finish the process by using a clean microfiber cloth to wipe the wheel and remove any remaining residue. It's also recommended to use a vacuum cleaner to remove dirt and grime trapped in the gaps of the wheel. The wheel may still feel sticky at first, but it will feel normal once it dries.
Cleaning the controls on the steering wheel
Older vehicles, which have metal or basic plastic steering wheels, are generally easier to clean and require just a spray of the cleaner and a wipe with a microfiber cloth. These older wheels also generally don't have buttons on them. Steering wheel buttons are prevalent in modern vehicles and often trap dust and grime, making them tricky to clean. It's recommended to use compressed air to blow away any dust particles that are stuck under the buttons.
To remove the stickiness from the buttons, we recommend using isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth to remove the gunk, while some users swear by all-purpose cleaners diluted with water. It should be noted, though, that using stronger cleaners or aggressively rubbing the wheel could remove the markings from the buttons, so you should always test the cleaner on a small area before applying it more broadly.