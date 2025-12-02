At $14,500, Will This 2005 Audi TT 3.2 Quattro Gain Any Traction?

Jeremy Clarkson once derisively described the Audi TT as a "hair scrunchie thing... for men." That came from a track test of the 3.2 coupe edition he undertook on Top Gear. Clarkson's dismissal of the TT's supposed form over function proved all the more confusing as, in the same episode, he compared it to the similarly priced, positioned, and performing classic Mercedes-Benz W113 280 SL, proclaiming that he didn't like the Audi, but wouldn't kick the Benz out of bed for eating crackers.

Not everyone shared Clarkson's vitriol when it came to the TT. The Audi earned a nod for North American Car of the Year at the 2000 Detroit Auto Show. It likely only lost to the Ford Focus after the organizers realized the TT was being built in Hungary, not North America.

Another bit of discordance involves the Audi sports car's name. The TT title comes from Tourist Trophy, the famous (and infamous) Isle of Man motorcycle race, of which Audi has never turned a tire in anger. The German carmaker has never, in fact, made a motorbike under its name. Honda had feted the race two decades earlier with the Café-style GB500 TT, an actual motorcycle. Audi's tenuous connection to the annual Isle of Man bike race is through its defunct predecessor brand, NSU, which did have a history of success on the course.