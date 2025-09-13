This Internal Combustion Engine Didn't Need Oil, At Least On Paper

Ford once sketched a road where an engine's pistons never saw oil and engines ran hotter on purpose. In a late‑1980s patent application filed and granted in Europe, the company described an "uncooled oilless" internal combustion engine. What it did was replace the liquid film that lines conventional oil-cooled cylinder walls in a piston engine with a cushion of gas. The idea was simple in theory, but radical to execute. If you can keep a razor‑thin gap between the piston and the cylinder wall, and use the motion of the piston to drag air through carefully shaped grooves, you can build a self‑pumping "gas squeeze film" that separates the moving parts.

The patent even specifies the use of ceramic components (including the cylinder head, cylinder walls, pistons, and valves) with low thermal conductivity so that the engine retains heat and operates efficiently at high temperatures. In short, less parasitic losses, fewer fluids, and a cleaner burn, at least on paper. The filing describes ringless pistons, micron‑level clearances around one‑thousandth of an inch, and step‑like features that shape airflow into a pressurized cushion as the piston travels. If the parts are perfectly straight, they'll hold that tiny gap, and the gas film does the work oil would usually handle.

The catch, as always, is in the details. Modern engines use oil for more than lubrication. It also cools and cleans the engine. Engine oil additives like Seafoam and Lucas help in some cases. Replacing all of that with air and ceramics would demand a new way to build engines from the inside out.