Just Because You Can Build An Adapter That Lets You Boil Water With Your EV Charger Doesn't Mean You Should

We've all been there before: After not drinking hot tea for months, if not years, suddenly the urge to drink some colorful leaf water hits you. Except you only have two minutes to boil the water, and your American kettle's going to take way longer than that. What are you to possibly do? Go without tea? If you only own gas cars, that's exactly what you'll do, but if you happen to own an electric vehicle and also have a Level 2 home charger, at least you have options.

And by options, I mean you could order a British tea kettle, wire up an adapter, plug it in, and have water boiling before you know it. Would a normal person ever actually do it? Not a chance. Is it in any way practical? Of course not. Should you try it? Please don't. But is it still a fun little experiment and exactly the kind of thing YouTube was created for? Absolutely. Plus, how could anyone possibly be expected not to at least wonder what else you could do with the giant charger cable that's currently plugged into their Polestar 2.

Thankfully, our friend Alec Watson from Technology Connections is no normal person, and he also happens to have a wildly successful YouTube channel, which means he actually did recently give the idea a try. And what do you know, it actually works.