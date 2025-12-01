Airbus Recalls 6,000 Planes After Solar Flare Corrupted Flight Control Data

Solar flares potentially destroying human civilization seems like a premise ripped from science fiction. However, there's a grain of truth in how fragile our tiny blue marble is as it hurtles around the Sun. Airbus recalled around 6,000 planes in its A320 fleet on Friday after it discovered that " intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls." As of Monday, fewer than 100 planes remain unpatched or unserviced. The glitch came to light when pilots suddenly lost control of an A320 in October.

JetBlue Flight 1230 was flying from Cancún, Mexico to Newark, New Jersey when one of the Airbus' computers malfunctioned. The aircraft dropped 100 feet in just seven seconds. The conditions in the passenger cabin created by the abrupt nose-dive were as chaotic as you could imagine. According to Simple Flying, an airline service cart struck the ceiling. Once the flight crew regained control, they immediately diverted to Tampa International Airport in Florida. At least 15 people were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.