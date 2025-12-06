Here's How Much A 2020 Tesla Model Y Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Tesla Model Y (along with the Model 3) helped bring electric vehicles to the mainstream. In 2020, Tesla sold over 440,000 Model Y and Model 3 units globally combined (the company didn't break out sales by nameplate). That represented over 88% of the automaker's deliveries that year. So, to call the 2020 Model Y popular is an understatement.

Yet, with a five-year depreciation rate of about 60%, the 2020 Model Y proves that sales success doesn't translate into better resale value. To put that number in perspective, iSeeCars estimates a 49.0% depreciation rate for all SUVs over the same period and a 45.5% loss in value across all vehicle types. We're not here to debate what caused plunging prices: questions about reliability, aggressive Tesla price increases, a soft EV market, or Elon Musk's political leanings — take your pick. We're just here to report the facts, ma'am, and it's not a pretty sight.

While 2020 is the Model Y's debut year, it represents another key milestone: a five-year-old automobile that balances pricing and age in the used-car market. For some, this is the sweet spot for buying second-hand vehicles. We'll look at what iSeeCars and CarEdge have to say about depreciation for the 2020 Tesla Model Y and other EVs from the same year.