At $25,999, Is This 2002 Honda S2000 A Beautiful Bargain?

The ad copy for today's Nice Price or No Dice S2000 closes with the statement "Will not last long." We'll have to assume that to mean the sale, not the car, and we now have to determine if that claim is backed up by the Honda's presentation and price.

The adoption of a communal currency is one of the European Union's most laudable achievements. Agreed upon by the majority of European member states through the ratification of the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 and officially introduced in 1999, the Euro is managed by the European Central Bank. Today, it is used by all but 7 of the European Union's members.

Switching currencies is a monumental task, but Volkswagen eased the public's perception of the upcoming Euro among potential U.S. tourists by introducing the Eurovan here in early 1992. The 1993 VW Eurovan Westafalia Weekender we looked at yesterday offered a strong reminder of that effort. However, the tattletale of its quarter-million-mile odometer reading raised concern amongst many of you that the van didn't have much of a future ahead. Because of that, the VW's otherwise modest $7,500 asking price didn't find favor, ultimately falling in a 53% 'No Dice' loss.