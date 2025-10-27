These EV Charging Stations Have A Secret Feature To Charge Your Car Even Faster

Remember when all those car brands were promising an all-electric future? Well, the list of automakers with scaled-back EV plans continues to grow, and that's likely to remain the case now that the $7,500 EV tax credit is dead. And to be clear, this is a situation involving drastically falling demand. Per a new survey from the AAA, the share of adults who are "likely" or "very likely" to buy an EV as their next ride has cratered to just 16%.

While the top two reasons had to do with purchase and repair costs, the next three all dealt with charging: 57% of people said EVs aren't suitable for long road trips, 56% were concerned about a lack of public charging stations, and 55% expressed range anxiety –- the fear of running out of electricity while on the road.

Of course, despite the apparent doom and gloom surrounding the current EV scene, folks are still hard at work trying to improve the charging infrastructure with technologies like battery-buffered charging. Any EV charging stations with this secret feature should be able to charge your car not just faster, but also more efficiently and at a lower cost. Keep in mind, however, that this fresh technology is still in the growth stages. And while this strategy is being used by the likes of EVgo, Costco, and Electrify America, among others, there's no simple solution right now to finding a battery-buffered charger location — except through trial and error.