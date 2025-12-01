Do Car Buyers Still Pay Destination Charges If They Live Near The Factory?

All new vehicles sold in the U.S. have been legally required to have a Monroney sticker since 1958. This window sticker contains information about the particular vehicle, including its engine type, drivetrain, transmission, factory-installed options, warranty coverage, EPA fuel economy ratings, and the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) (which buyers are no longer willing to exceed).

Below the subtotal for the MSRP and optional extras is the destination and delivery fee, also referred to as the destination charge or destination fee. It covers the expenses of transporting the new car from the factory or port to the dealership. The amount varies by the car's size and weight, but large SUVs and pickup trucks generally have costlier destination fees than small, compact sedans. High-performance sports cars or luxury sedans that demand special care and handling during transport can also demand higher destination fees.

Given that destination charges have risen faster than inflation and new car prices are the highest they've ever been, it raises the question: Do new car buyers still need to pay the destination fee if, for instance, they live a stone's throw away from the factory?

Unfortunately, the answer is yes, since destination fees are mandatory, non-negotiable, and non-waivable. What this means is that you'll have better luck of lowering the sticker price by negotiating for incentives, discounts, freebies, or comparing the MSRP with the dealer cost instead of aiming your guns at lowering, slashing, or removing the destination charge.