At $7,500, Is This 1993 VW Eurovan Weekender A Deal Any Day Of The Week?

While the seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Eurovan Westie Weekender cautions that it might require some deferred maintenance in its future, it seems solid enough at present to warrant serious consideration. Let's see if an aggressive price sways the balance.
Working for the weekend
Can you think of something that's presently denied to you, that you would like to see made available, but that you would very likely never buy in that eventuality? Here's an example: outside of the U.S., Volkswagen sells a camper edition of its clever T7 minivan. It comes with a pop-up roof offering sleeping accommodations for two, plus another bed below that can be made by folding the rear seats, and a kitchenette for making meals. Heck, the company even taunts us with its unavailability here by branding it the "California." Bite me, Volkswagen.
Here's the thing: that California camper starts at a staggering $73,000 and, fully outfitted, can top out at over $90K. Yeah, as attractive and versatile a vehicle as it may be, the California camper would likely find few takers in the U.S., making VW's decision not to certify it for sale here feel disappointingly rational.
Plus, who would want to spend that kind of cash on a new VW weekender when, for far less, there's this 1993 Eurovan Westie Weekender for sale with a funky five-cylinder engine and a five-speed stick for bragging rights?
Gimme' five
A five-cylinder, manual gearbox minivan might sound cool now, but as spec'd, the Eurovan did not prove popular back when it was first introduced. These days, the later VR6 editions have found a solid fan base, and the pop-top Westfalia models of any VW bus garner significant attention.
The engine in this Weekender isn't the later DOHC 20-valve edition that some claim was derived from Lamborghini's V10, despite sharing that motor's 2.5-liter displacement. Instead, it's an earlier SOHC, 10-valve engine related to the smaller four-pot mills. In the Eurovan, that made a modest 108 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque.
According to the ad, this one is backed by a five-speed stick that has had a taller-than-stock top gear swapped in for lazier engine speeds and better fuel economy on the highway. It also has a new catalytic converter and will pass smog, as well as a recently replaced headlamp. On the down-the-road honey-do list is a clutch job and some front suspension work. The seller says the van rides and drives very nicely, and claims those jobs aren't immediate needs.
Going far
As it is, the drivetrain has given this Eurovan an impressive 250,000 miles of service. Amazingly, those miles don't show in the bodywork. The white paint, while nondescript, appears to be in great condition, as does the bodywork beneath it. A pair of Marchal driving lights has been fitted ahead of the grille, while out back, a trailer hitch suggests some towing might be available. The five-spoke alloys appear to be in good shape, although two are missing their plastic center caps.
In the versatile cabin, all seats are present and accounted for, and everything appears stock and surprisingly tidy for all the years and miles this VW has endured. This is a Weekender, so there's no kitchenette taking up space. Instead, there's a pop-out table and two sets of captain's chairs beneath the extendable roof, which provides stand-up headroom and, later, a place to nap. Full factory curtains offer privacy when snoozing or pretending to be Walter White—hey, you do you—and have straps to keep them from obstructing the driver's vision when on the move. Everything appears clean enough, though it should be pointed out that this Eurovan is old enough not to offer airbags, so prospective buyers should make sure to plan on having any accidents in it.
Plusses and minuses
According to the seller, the VW's title is clean and claims this to be the favorite driver of the several VW buses they have owned over the years. For the sale, they have set an asking price of $7,500, which is bolstered by the assurance that it is "very fair based upon the pluses and minuses."
What do you think? Is that an accurate assertion based on our take of the Eurovan and how it's been presented in its ad? Or, does the ogre of a future clutch job and an ominous clunk in the front suspension foretell that a lower cost of entry will be needed to get this VW out the door?
