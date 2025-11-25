At $7,500, Is This 1993 VW Eurovan Weekender A Deal Any Day Of The Week?

While the seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Eurovan Westie Weekender cautions that it might require some deferred maintenance in its future, it seems solid enough at present to warrant serious consideration. Let's see if an aggressive price sways the balance.

Our old friend Merriam-Webster defines Caprice as "a sudden, impulsive, and seemingly unmotivated notion or action." To be capricious is to make decisions on a whim. Such an implication of flighty behavior seems an odd choice for the name of any consumer product, but apparently not in the eyes of the marketers and brand managers at Chevrolet.

Despite the connotation of its name, there was nothing whimsical about the 1994 Chevy Caprice Classic Estate we saw come our way yesterday, save, perhaps, for its glorious faux woodgrain panelling. Similarly, you all found its $6,500 price tag to be more than reasonable, allowing the counterintuitively-named Caprice to cruise to a solid 74% 'Nice Price' win.