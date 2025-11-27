Why Black Friday Is A Terrible Day To Buy A Car

The key reason why you will be inundated with ads over the next week is that the dealerships want you to shop for a car the old-fashioned way. Salespeople know they have the advantage when you are physically in the showroom and already mentally primed to get a "deal." The objective for the dealer is to jam as many buyers as possible onto the lot to create a sense of urgency, because if you don't take this deal...someone else will. However, your goal is to get the best price possible. In order to do so you need a comparison of deals from several stores. Doing that in person takes way too long and is logistically a hassle.

If you happen to be shopping for a car you want to have the dealers send you prices in writing ahead of time. For new cars, you can then compare the relative discounts to the sticker price and see who is offering the lowest out the door cost. On pre-owned cars, you can see who is offering straightforward pricing versus which dealers are trying to play games with their advertised numbers. Of course, that process is easier said than done, and some dealers won't cooperate. Any dealer that demands you be there "in person" get a price, is not a place you want to do business with.

Tom McParland is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Got a car buying question? Send it to Tom@AutomatchConsulting.com