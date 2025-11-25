These Are The Weirdest Things You Have Ever Moved In Your Car
Sometimes you just have to work with what you've got. Whether it be a couch or construction material, your car can often double as a delivery vehicle. It can be a hassle, but it's better than nothing and it typically goes smoothly as long as you tie everything down properly. Please remember to strap down your load, I'm begging you.
We asked our readers last week for the weirdest things they have ever moved in their cars. From a massive farm tool repurposed as a costume prop to a jet ski, the comment section was filled with responses that checked all the boxes for weird. Before you ask, I didn't include the user who answered with bodies. It doesn't count if your family operates a funeral home. If they don't, then I hope you're not committing a crime. Without further ado, here's the weird stuff you crammed inside or strapped atop your vehicle:
Oversized lumber, a classic
I hauled lumber in my Dodge Stratus as a new homeowner quite a lot. With the rear seat down and passenger seat folded back, it would, um really take some length. From the passenger floor well to the trunk lid might have been 8' or more. I think you could fit 8' with the trunk closed, and 12' hanging out the back. I also hauled some paver blocks in that car in the trunk and floor of each seating position and I'm positive I was way over the GVWR.
Submitted by: scoobylicious
Vibing for a cause with some freezers
When my partner started a food pantry in our town, we needed freezers and fridges. The surprised look on people's faces when I would show up in a Pontiac Vibe to pick up medium-sized freezers was always pretty great. When the hatch was able to close, they were astonished.
All 3 times, I didn't need the minivan, meaning it could continue to be used to pick up the food and other goods we needed. Which gets to the question my partner could ask and answer, "Do you know how many boxes of corn flakes can fit in a Town & Country?"
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
A CRT in a Camaro, what could go wrong?
Maybe not really weird, but I was able to cram a 36" CRT TV into the back hatch of an '01 Camaro. Shockingly, laid it down on the face of the TV, since that glass 4" thick, and the hatch still closed. It weighed 136lbs and was NOT fun to lift in and out without damaging the car.
Submitted by: Mr Rick
Trapped outside of a parrot cage
I needed to get a new cage for my parrot, so every time I would pass a pet shop, I would stop in to see if they had anything appropriate. Most would have a lot of small bird cages, but nothing big enough for my bird. One day, my husband and myself saw a pet shop and popped in to check out their cages and found the perfect cage. It was 30" wide, 30" deep, and about 40" tall and sat on a rolling stand that was 20" tall. We bought it and rolled it to my car, a 2011 Smart Fortwo. I drove home scrunched into the steering wheel while my husband was almost bent in two, so we could lean the back of his seat forward. It was in the middle of Winter and we were both freezing as we couldn't completely close the rear hatch and had used our coats as padding to keep the rear window from slamming into the metal cage. It was very uncomfortable but worth it because my bird loved his new cage!
Submitted by: George Oeser
Miata and Playskool, fun for all ages
I once hauled a kids' Playskool clubhouse in a Miata. I had the top down and drove two hours from Amarillo, TX to Clovis, NM.
Submitted by: Minivanman
Stacking furniture in a Fury
On at least two occasions, I moved large pieces of furniture (an antique bookshelf that couldn't be disassembled and some overhead kitchen cabinets repurposed as an entertainment center, also unable to be disassembled) in my '68 Plymouth Fury convertible. Both pieces were too big to fit in any of the hatchbacks that were available to use (Dodge Daytona, Dodge Shadow, Plymouth Horizon), so I dropped the top and loaded them up. The bookshelf just barely fit in the back seat, towering above the windshield header, and the other piece had to lie atop the quarter panels on both sides (there was a separate trip for each piece).
Visibility was an issue, with the bookshelf blocking the rear view mirror and the "entertainment center" taking up most of the area of the side view mirror–driver's side only, of course, because 1968. Luckily, other drivers let me move to the right when I needed to.
Submitted by: Paul Balze
Driving with a palm tree sticking out of the roof
I transported a 10' length of PVC pipe on a KZ440 motorcycle, and I once transported a 5' tall palm tree in a Geo Tracker. My coworker had bought it, and I was giving her a ride home. I opened the forward part of the soft top, and she held it in her lap.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
A dedication to your friend's craft
Giant scythe in a 2002 Acura RSX. Met up with a friend at an anime convention and she was cosplaying Maka Albarn from Soul Eater, complete with her trademark giant scythe made of foam and PVC. I had to leave early because I had work that evening so my friend asked for a ride back to the hotel she was staying at. Cue me feeding her scythe through the hatch and over the rear seats and center console. The blade was barely narrow enough to fit in the cargo area and my friend was holding the scythe handle down so her prop wouldn't move around and break apart or damage my car.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Saving the bees with a Camaro
Bees! A whole beehive box (or whatever they're called) full of live bees! The most surprising part was that it fit into the trunk of my 1975 Camaro. A friend of mine got into beekeeping and for some reason he needed to move this thing ASAP. Against my protestations, he insisted that I would be responsible for hundreds if not thousands of bee deaths if I didn't help. I had a bunch of dead bees in my trunk when it was all over, but apparently it wasn't that many relative to how many were in the hive. So I'm calling myself a hero.
Submitted by: Muqaddimah