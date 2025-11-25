These Are The Weirdest Things You Have Ever Moved In Your Car

Sometimes you just have to work with what you've got. Whether it be a couch or construction material, your car can often double as a delivery vehicle. It can be a hassle, but it's better than nothing and it typically goes smoothly as long as you tie everything down properly. Please remember to strap down your load, I'm begging you.

We asked our readers last week for the weirdest things they have ever moved in their cars. From a massive farm tool repurposed as a costume prop to a jet ski, the comment section was filled with responses that checked all the boxes for weird. Before you ask, I didn't include the user who answered with bodies. It doesn't count if your family operates a funeral home. If they don't, then I hope you're not committing a crime. Without further ado, here's the weird stuff you crammed inside or strapped atop your vehicle: