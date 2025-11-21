What's The Weirdest Thing You Have Ever Moved In Your Car?
While the free next-day shipping has drastically changed how large goods reach your front door, it hasn't completely eliminated the timeless tradition of awkwardly moving stuff into your car. It could be stuffing a widescreen television in the back seats of a convertible or squeezing all your possessions into an SUV for a move into a new place. We've all experienced it firsthand or heard a friend's ordeal secondhand.
What's the weirdest thing you have ever moved in your car? We're looking for the oversized items that make driving itself uncomfortable. For example, have you ever made a trip to a hardware store while working on a DIY project, but didn't think through how you would get your purchases home? Maybe the only way you could drive with a stack of lumber was by feeding through your crossover's rear hatch over the second row and the center console. This time of year, it could be a Christmas tree that you opted not to strap to your roof precariously.
Please always secure your loads
Whatever you decide to cram into your car or strap to your vehicle's roof, always ensure it's safely secured. The potentially dangerous outcomes aren't the realm of gruesome deaths padding out the runtime of a "Final Destination" movie. A 2021 incident on the Ohio Turnpike, captured on a dashcam, perfectly illustrated this. Two planks of wood flew off the bed cap of a pickup truck as it passed a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. One plank speared through the Outlander's windshield. Thankfully, the wood struck the center consoles, missing the driver and passenger in the other seat. The pickup driver received a citation for driving with an unsecured load, a penalty that carried a fine of up to S160. Besides the vital lesson of properly tying down your cargo, it's also important to stay alert and aware of the vehicles around you on the road.
Don't hesitate to share the weirdest things you have moved in your car in the comments section below. I promise I won't judge you, but I can't make the same guarantee about everyone else in the comments.