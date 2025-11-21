While the free next-day shipping has drastically changed how large goods reach your front door, it hasn't completely eliminated the timeless tradition of awkwardly moving stuff into your car. It could be stuffing a widescreen television in the back seats of a convertible or squeezing all your possessions into an SUV for a move into a new place. We've all experienced it firsthand or heard a friend's ordeal secondhand.

What's the weirdest thing you have ever moved in your car? We're looking for the oversized items that make driving itself uncomfortable. For example, have you ever made a trip to a hardware store while working on a DIY project, but didn't think through how you would get your purchases home? Maybe the only way you could drive with a stack of lumber was by feeding through your crossover's rear hatch over the second row and the center console. This time of year, it could be a Christmas tree that you opted not to strap to your roof precariously.